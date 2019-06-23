Mankote residents plant paddy saplings on dilapidated road

Expressing their anger over the poor condition of Mendhar-Mankote road, the residents of Mankote planted paddy saplings on the road stretch near their village on Sunday.

Claiming that the saplings will be looked after and harvested on ripening, the locals said, “The road has been lying dilapidated since a long time now. It is full of potholes and as a result, we have been suffering.”

Muhammad Tahir, Ajaz Ahmed and Rafiq Muhammad among other locals said that they informed the authorities about the poor condition of the road several times.

However, according to them, the authorities have failed to repair the road and it pathetic condition has made travelling a nightmare.

They urged the district administration to immediately repair the road.