Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers in Bhadarwah

All markets of this towns and peripheral areas of Doda district came to life on Saturday first time in two months amid COVID19 lockdown, as people thronged markets in large numbers since early morning for Eid shopping.

In view of the rush, police and CRPF were deployed in large numbers to maintain social distancing and ensuring everyone was wearing masks. Besides, vehicular traffic was totally restricted in town limits.

Shopkeepers heaved a sigh of relief as after two months of lull in business activity they were doing a brisk business while abiding by the norms set by the administration.

“In the current circumstances, the lockdown is inevitable and the rules of social distancing and wearing masks is meant for our own safety,” said Imtiaz-Ur-Rehman Butt, a businessman.

“We are happy as we are seeing buyers, mostly Eid shoppers after a long time, but at the same time we are religiously following the lockdown rules,” he said.

Locals also expressed gratitude to the administration for allowing them to come out for Eid shopping.

“We are extremely thankful to the administration for allowing us to do Eid shopping. I’m here in the market with my kids, but I have made it a point to wear mask and maintain social distancing,” said Majid Aslam Wani of Bhadarwah.

To maintain social distancing and to ensure people were wearing face covers, extra columns of Police and CRPF was deployed in Bhadarwah town.

“We all know these two days are very crucial for us in wake of Eid festival as on one hand we want people to come out for compulsory shopping of essentials and on the other hand we ensure social distancing is maintained in the crowded markets,” said SDPO Bhadarwah, Aadil Rishu.

“Traffic movement has been completely restricted in Municipal Committee limits beside extra columns of police has been deployed in the markets to maintain social distancing at every shop and thankfully people are aware of the danger of coronavirus and by and large are abiding by the lockdown rules,” the officer said.