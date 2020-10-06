Massive traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Tuesday witnessed a massive traffic jam, with travelers and drivers accusing the traffic snarls have become a regular feature on the highway.

The drivers and the commuters complained that the vehicles remained stuck in the jam near Kelamorh area of Ramban for a long time.

They complained that even as officially it was announced that traffic will be allowed to ply from one side only, the traffic cops allegedly allowed vehicles from opposite direction as well.

The drivers complained that the jam on the highway has become a routine affair from the past more than a month.

An official said District Magistrate, Ramban Nazim Zia Khan took a serious note of the regular traffic jams.

Meanwhile, another official said the companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India initiated work to clear bottlenecks between Banihal and Nashri on the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The step was taken following strict instructions issued by the District Magistrate in this regard, the official said.