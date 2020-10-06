Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:04 PM

Massive traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:04 PM
File Pic

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Tuesday witnessed a massive traffic jam, with travelers and drivers accusing the traffic snarls have become a regular feature  on the highway.

The drivers and the commuters complained that the vehicles remained stuck in the jam near Kelamorh area of Ramban for a long time.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

They complained that even as officially it was announced that traffic will be allowed to ply from one side only, the traffic cops allegedly allowed vehicles from opposite direction as well.

The drivers complained that the jam on the highway has become a routine affair from the past more than a month.

An official said District Magistrate, Ramban Nazim Zia Khan took a serious note of the regular traffic jams.

Latest News

JK govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor Sinha

Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

Meanwhile, another official said the companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India initiated work to clear bottlenecks between Banihal and Nashri on the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The step was taken following strict instructions issued by the District Magistrate in this regard, the official said.

Related News