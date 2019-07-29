Mendhar villagers protest delay in completion of roads

Residents of Dhargaloon Soiyaan village on Monday staged a massive demonstration and kept the main road blocked for three hours while seeking action against the Public Works Department (PWD) officials for allegedly delaying the construction work of some road projects in the Tehsil.

The protesters assembled at Dhargaloon on Bhimber Gali to Mendhar Road at around 9 am and raised slogans against the PWD claiming work on two road projects-First Morh to Soiyaan via Zinda Peer and Kota to Soiyaan-was taken up by the department several years back but the same is not completed yet.

On First Morh to Soiyaan road, they said that a bridge was to be constructed for which foundation stone was laid six years ago but work on the same still hangs in balance.

They further said that another bridge was to be constructed on second road starting from Kota to Soiyaan.

“The construction material for this bridge has also been dumped but work has not started yet,” they said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The villagers claimed that sans bridge, recently a government teacher of Soiyaan died while crossing the local river.

“Had there been a bridge over the river, one precious life would have been saved,” the protesting villagers regretted.

After hours of protest, a team of administration headed by SDM Mendhar along with Naib Tehsildar and SHO concerned reached at the spot and pacified the protesters while assuring them that the work on the bridge shall start soon.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

On this assurance, the villagers called off the protest.