Mendhar villagers protest delay in road construction

Villagers living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area of Mendhar Sub Division on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the delay in completion of a road in the area. 

Headed by Sarpanch Chhejjlah, Amanullah Chowdhary, villagers from Mankote area located close to Line of Control assembled at Mankote bridge and blocked the traffic on the road that leads to border hamlets of Tie Mankote and Choi Mankote.

Raising slogans against the PWD, the locals claimed that the construction work of road upto Tie Mankote and Choi Mankote from the main road was started nine years back.

“Entire road except two small patches of 300 meters and 100 meters each passing through forest area have not been completed,” they said.

According to the agitating villages, the PWD has, as on date, failed to get a forest clearance required to take up the remaining construction work. 

As the vehicular traffic on the road remained blocked for three hours due to the protest, Tehsildar Mankote reached at the spot and pacified the protesters by assuring them that he will get the pending road constructed after getting the clearance from the Forest Department.

On this assurance, the locals called off their protest. 

