Middle-aged man found dead in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Sunday that it has recovered body of a middle-aged unidentified man from near Klamorh area alongside the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

A police official said that some passerby spotted the body and informed police.

Later, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to District Hospital for conducting the post-mortem, said the police spokesman, adding, “The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for its identification.”

An FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered at concerned police station and further investigation taken up.