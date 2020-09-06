Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: September 7, 2020, 12:04 AM

Militant hideout busted in Doda's Chirala forests, pika gun recovered: Police

Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Operation Group (SOG) Doda claimed to have busted a militant hideout at Chirala forest in Thathri sub division of Doda district and seized a Pika gun on Sunday evening.

Acting on specific information, SOG of Doda Police launched a search operation in the Chirala Forest of Doda district and after 24 hours long search operation, busted an underground hideout in Godu village from where a rusted Pika gun was recovered.

“The recovery seems to be an old dump of militants and was possible only due to the accurate intelligence developed by SOG and launching of well-synchronized operation with the local sources in the forest area,” SSP Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed, said.

“The seized gun had gathered rust—indicating that it was an old hideout and was used by militants who operated in the district over a decade ago,” he said, adding “No one has been arrested so far.”  Meanwhile a case under section 13 Unlawful activities Act and Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Thathri and further investigation is on.

