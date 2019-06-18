Militant hideout busted in Mendhar

A militant hideout was busted in Poonch district on Tuesday, leading to seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

“The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation of the army and police in Gursai area of Mendhar,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar, said.

Six pistols and an AK assault rifle were seized. Four of the pistols were of Pakistan-make, while two others were made in the US, the officer said.

Besides the AK assault rifle and pistols, the other recoveries made include three AK magazines with 90 rounds, 10 pistol magazines, one Chinese grenade and six Pika rounds, Padyar said.

He said that some Pakistani currency, eatables and clothes, mobile phone with a Pakistan SIM card, a knife and a nail cutter were also recovered.

Angral said that no one was arrested during the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the officer said.