Minor dies, 4 injured in Ramban road accident

A three-year-old boy was killed while four others sustained grievous injuries after a vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a rivulet on Chanderkote-Kastigarh road here on Monday.

A police official said a Bolero Jeep (Registration No JK02AV-9777) on its way to Dessa-Doda from Rajgarh went out of control and plunged several hundred feets deep into Tanger rivulet near Rajgarh.

The official said five persons including driver of the vehicle sustained grievous injuries. The injured were rushed by locals and Rajgarh police to Primary Health Centre Rajgarh where after providing medical aid all the injured were shifted to District Hospital, Ramban.

The official said the minor boy, identified as Pritam Singh, son of Balwant Singh of village Hillar in Rajgarh succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

He said four other injured, among them mother and younger brother of the deceased, were admitted to the hospital for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, two minor boys sustained grievous injuries after a biker hit them at Amkla Morh Gool. They were rushed to Community Health Centre Gool where from one of the injured was referred to Ramban District Hospital for advanced treatment.