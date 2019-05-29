Block Medical Officer (BMO), Kishtwar, Wednesday submitted a reply to an explanation order served by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), on the alleged misuse of ambulance.

Pertinently, a video had gone viral on social media on Tuesday, wherein an ambulance was seen being loaded with furniture in Kishtwar.

In his reply, the BMO said, “The department lacks any other vehicle to transport hospital goods. This is why the same ambulance was deputed three times to Doda for fetching medicine supply of District Store Kishtwar in summer season of 2018 on the direction of CMO.”

He further said, “The ambulance had gone to drop a patient at DH Kishtwar. After transporting the patient, while the ambulance was coming back from DH Kishtwar to office, the furniture owner requested to lift 2 cupboards meant for the hospital as he was facing a tough time due to unavailability of space. As a result, the ambulance was loaded with the furniture.”