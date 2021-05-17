Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Batote

A 26 years old motorcyclist died in a road accident near ChampaBatote, on the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway Monday afternoon.

Police report said a speedy tipper bearing registration number JK02CG-0131 hit a motorcycle

bearing registration number JK02BA-9611 coming from opposite direction at ChampaBatote. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and he was rushed to Sher e Kashmir Emergency

Hospital Batote where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police identified the deceased as Sanjeet Singh son of Daleep Singh resident of ChampaBatote.

Source said the driver of the tipper fled away from the spot after committing the accident however police have started a hunt to nab him.

Police have registered a case FIR number 48 under relevant sections of IPC at Police Station Batote.