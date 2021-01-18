Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 12:01 AM

Mussarat Islam assumes charge as DC Ramban

Mussarat Islam today assumed the office as Deputy Commissioner Ramban. He took over the charge from Nazim Zai Khan who has been transferred and posted as Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.

Various senior officers of district administration welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation for the holistic development of the district. Soon after assuming the charge, the DC interacted with senior officers of district administration who presented an overall profile of the district.

