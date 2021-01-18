Nazim Zai Khan accorded warm send off

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban Nazim Zai Khan, who has been transferred as Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, was accorded a warm send off by the officers of the District Administration Ramban.

SSP Ramban Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, SSP Traffic JS Johar, ADC, HarbansLal, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, SDM, Banihal, SDM Gool, SDM Ramsoo, ACD, CMO, CEO, CHO, DSHO, ARTO, XENs and other district officers besides staff members were present on the occasion.

In his address, the outgoing DC has extended his gratitude to officers for their support and sincere efforts in execution of all assignments especially in the tough period of COVID-19 pandemic.