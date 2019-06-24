NC workers accuse party legislator of embezzlement

National Conference workers from Marwah Monday accused their party legislator and senior party leaders of embezzlement.

While talking to media persons, the NC workers, led by Jalil Ahmed Malik, alleged, “The party leaders have failed us. They have looted the money meant for us.”

“Around Rs 74 lakh Constituency Development Fund has been shown to be utilised by our MLC in 2018. The amount has been released into the account of the kins of one of the party’s vice-president. The money has been released without the execution of works,” they alleged.

They claimed that in a reply to an RTI, the Rural Development department has revealed that “a huge amount has been released in the name of NC leaders, who have been shown as vendors”.

“Besides, three Congress MLCs, 2 BJP MLCs and BJP MLA have also spent CDF worth crores in Marwah, but no work has been executed on ground,” they claimed.

While asking party President Omar Abdullah and the Governor’s administration of probing the matter, the workers said, “Our own leaders have cheated us. They must be held accountable.”