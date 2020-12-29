Newly elected DDC member tests COVID positive, day after taking oath

A day after the oath ceremony for newly elected DDC members was successfully held at district headquarter, Poonch, one of the members, Imran Zaffar, DDC member from Mankote DDC constituency announced that he tested positive for fatal coronavirus.

“I have been tested positive for coronavirus.” Zaffar said in his social media post. However it is not known that the infection is a new strain and officials haven’t shared any details on that.

Meanwhile District Magistrate Poonch Rahul Yadav, who chaired the oath ceremony at Poonch Degree College on Monday, confirmed the matter—saying that said that an advisory is being issued in this regard now.

“All the participating members of the ceremony will go into immediate isolation with immediate effect. They will also go for testing,” DM said.

He said that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office would remain sealed for the general public for some time. Yadav further advised people not to visit Deputy Commissioner Office, Poonch for next few days.

Officials said that earlier 14 newly elected members to the District Development council of Poonch took oath here at a grand swearing-in ceremony organised by the District Administration. The members who took oath on the occasion were Massarat Jabin (1- Balakote); Raiz Ahmed (2- Balakote); Rukhsana Kouser (3-Lassana); Raiz Choudhary, (4-Loran); Ateqa Begum, (5-Mandi); Imran Zaffar, (6-Mankote); Mian Farooq Ahmed, (7-Mendhar); Wajid Bashir Khan,(8-Mendhar -B); Mohd. Asfaq, (9-Mendhar-C); Nazia Ghani, (10-NSSB); Ch. Abdul Ghani, (11-Poonch); TazeemAlhter, (12-Sathra); Mohd. Shahnawaz, (13-Surankote-A) and Sohail Shahazad (14-Surankote-B).

They said that among others present on the occasion were ADDC Mohd. Rashid; SSP Poonch Rameah Angral; ADC Poonch Dr. Basharat Hussain; ACD Poonch, Rajeah Lakhan; ACR , Zaheer Ahmed Kafi; DDEO, besides other district officers. President MCs, BDC Chairpersons, prominent citizens and a large number of the people participated in the event.