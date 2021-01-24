NGCD: DC Kishtwar felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

On the eve of celebration of National Girl Child Day, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Ashok Sharma, today felicitated mothers of newly born girl child with shawls and Baby kits here at a function in District Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. R. S Manhas, Medical Superintendent, DH, Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani, Nodal Officer BBBP, Anoop Kumar, BMO KishtwarGuljabeenAra besides Doctors and Paramedic staff attended the function.

Congratulating the mothers of newly born girl child and their family members, the DC said that the girls are bringing pride and glory to the nation and are excelling in every field.

He asked all the stakeholders to join hands for changing the mindset of the society so that both girls and boys are treated equally. He also laid stress on the importance of education of girls and said that getting quality education will not only uplift their status but will educate the entire society.

Nodal Officer BBBP, informed that a series of awareness camps under the campaign will be organised across the district in coming days to educate people against female foeticide and highlight the importance of girl education and her protection.

Similar programmes to felicitate the mothers of newly born girl children were held at various medical blocks under the supervision of the respective BMOs.