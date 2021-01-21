Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:26 PM

NGCD week celebrations take off in Kishtwar

GK News Network
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:26 PM

District administration Kishtwar, under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, today kick started the celebration of the National Girl Child Week by organising an awareness camp in collaborations with the CDPO Kishtwar

On the occasion, Nodal Officer BBBP, Anoop Kumar (AD Employment/ALC) highlighted the role that Girl Child plays in society besides discussed the issues/challenges they are facing and way forward for improvement of sex ratio and education status of girl child in society.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

Furthermore, Waseem Hassan Khan (Employment Officer, DE&CC) highlighted the various provisions of PC& PNDT Act and the need to enforce it in the district.

Related News