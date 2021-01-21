NGCD week celebrations take off in Kishtwar

District administration Kishtwar, under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, today kick started the celebration of the National Girl Child Week by organising an awareness camp in collaborations with the CDPO Kishtwar

On the occasion, Nodal Officer BBBP, Anoop Kumar (AD Employment/ALC) highlighted the role that Girl Child plays in society besides discussed the issues/challenges they are facing and way forward for improvement of sex ratio and education status of girl child in society.

Furthermore, Waseem Hassan Khan (Employment Officer, DE&CC) highlighted the various provisions of PC& PNDT Act and the need to enforce it in the district.