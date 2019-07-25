NH1B blocked as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Chenab Valley

Torrential rains since early morning has created havoc in the whole Chenab Valley while National Highway (NH1B) got closed due to landslides at several places.

Like other parts of the state, Chenab Valley also experienced heavy rainfall which has triggered landslides at several places, due to which the vehicular movement on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was disrupted.

The 110 Km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) got closed at Kandni and Premnagar due to massive landslides/mudslides triggered after heavy rainfall.

According to reports, authorities started restoration work immediately after receiving the information about the landslides but continue showers of rain and shooting stones have been hampering the restoration work.

“Passengers and vehicles are stuck at several places as traffic was suspended after the Highway got blocked by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall,” said DySP Traffic NH1B Zohaib Hassan.

“We are trying to restore the road for the movement of vehicles as soon as possible but continue showers of rains are hampering the restoration work,” DySP Traffic added, saying that as of now, Premnagar slide has been cleared and work on Kandni landslide is going on, “but it will take time”.

The water level in the rivers has also risen due to the torrential rains.