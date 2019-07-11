Nirmal Singh tours Bhaderwah

Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh, Thursday stressed on the additional district administration at Bhaderwah to complete all pending developmental works, especially roads, for early redressal of the people’s grievances.

“These road projects are taken up to provide not only all weather connectivity, but also basic amenities at the people’s doorsteps. Without proper infrastructure, institutions and schemes aimed for the rural population cannot serve the desired purpose,” the Speaker asserted.

Singh was on a daylong tour of Bhaderwah, where he chaired a meeting of officers and Heads of Departments at Dak Bungalow.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The meeting was attended by ADC Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, SP Bhaderwah Raj Singh Gouria, Executive Engineer R&B Bashir Ahmed Khanday, and district President BJP Manjeet Razdan, among others.

While reviewing the annual performance of the departments, the Speaker asked the concerned authorities to complete pending projects and provide best services to the common man. Several issues were discussed in the meeting, especially the up-gradation of infrastructure.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

Later, Singh also chaired a party workers’ meeting, wherein he stressed upon the participants to spread the message of the ongoing membership drive.