Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 2:25 AM

No traffic on highway today

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 2:25 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended on Wednesday owing to weekly repair and maintenance of the road.

The traffic police headquarters Srinagar in a fresh advisory said that there will be no traffic movement on the highway in view of repair and maintenance work between Udhampur and Jawahar tunnel.

Trending News
File Photo

Plug shortfall of testing kits, vaccines: NC tells Govt

File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Ensure oxygen, medical supplies: PC

File photo

LG's Principal Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Education department initiative | Community schools for students without internet facilities

Earlier, the government had issued an order providing that all Wednesdays will be traffic dry days on the highway for undertaking repairs and maintenance works.

Related News