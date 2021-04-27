No traffic on highway today

The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended on Wednesday owing to weekly repair and maintenance of the road.

The traffic police headquarters Srinagar in a fresh advisory said that there will be no traffic movement on the highway in view of repair and maintenance work between Udhampur and Jawahar tunnel.

Earlier, the government had issued an order providing that all Wednesdays will be traffic dry days on the highway for undertaking repairs and maintenance works.