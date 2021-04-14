No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Vehicular traffic remained suspended on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu highway for the weekly repairs and maintenance works on Wednesday, Traffic officials said.

The government has already issued orders in which it has been claimed that for the necessary repairs and maintenance of the highway, Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut every Wednesday for vehicular traffic from Qaziqund to Udhampur segment of the highway.

The order is being implemented strictly by the concerned authorities for affecting and ensuring hassle-free environment of work to contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) to upgrade the two-lane old Srinagar-Jammu highway alignments into four lanes from Banihal to Jakhani Udhampur.

People especially from Banihal-Ramsu-Ukhral-Khari and various adjoining areas of Ramban complain that due to the suspension of traffic movement they were facing problems and difficulties to reach their workplaces like hospitals and offices at Ramban-Ramsu-Banihal-Batote.

People of various areas once again demanded revocation of the order issued by the government regarding the suspension of traffic movement every week for a day.

There is no alternate route except the Srinagar-Jammu highway to connect other areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police headquarters issued an advisory for Thursday 15th April 2021.

Subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) should be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

However, TCU Jammu and Srinagar have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

The LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) would be allowed from 9 am to 12 noon from Jakheni (Udhampur), 10 am to 1 pm from Zig (Qazigund) and 9 am to 12 pm no Vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut off timings.

The commuters are advised not to travel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway without confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar in view of the inclement weather predictions issued by the MeT department.