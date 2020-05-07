Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Doda,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 4:48 AM

OGW arrested in Doda: Police

Police on Thursday said it arrested one Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit from Swanda area this district on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Doda Munir Ahmed Khan said on the disclosure of a recently arrested OGW, Tanveer Ahmad Malik, one more OGW, Raqib Alam has been arrested from Shiva area of Doda.

The SHO said a case (FIR No 82/2020) has been registered at Doda police station.

“During questioning, Raqib confessed to have hidden one pistol and a wireless set given to him by militants,” the SHO said.

He said Alam was taken to village Shiva from where one pistol and a wireless set were recovered from the spot identified by the accsued.

“Further interrogation of the suspect is in progress to get more details,” he said.

