One dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Ramban

A 28-year-old man was killed and three injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Sherbibi when the driver of the SUV, on its way to Kashmir from Jammu, lost control of the vehicle and plunged into Bishlari Nallah, a police official said.

He said the rescuers immediately swung into action and recovered the body of Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Ukhral-Ramban.

Three other persons, who were injured, were also rescued and were shifted to hospital where the condition of two of them is stated to be “serious”, the official said.

The two of them were later referred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.