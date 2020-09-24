Only elected govt can reinstate confidence among people: Aijaz Khan

Continuing public outreach programmes in Gool-Arnas assembly constituency, Vice President of Apni Party and former minister, Aijaz Ahmed Khan organised meeting with the Panchayat members and chairmen of Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Gool area.

Khan was appraised about problems faced by the people at village level and there was concern over developmental activities which have stopped from last one year.

On hearing them, Khan demanded that assembly elections should be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people and restart the stalled developmental projects.

“The developmental activities have been halted and the bureaucracy has no link with the people on ground. The grievances of the people are not being redressed compelling them to move from pillar to post for their minor issues,” said Khan. “Elected Govt is answerable to the people and the Government must not delay the process of holding elections in J&K. Further delaying the polls will add to worries,” he said.