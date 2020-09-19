Chenab Valley, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 19, 2020, 10:30 AM

Over two dozen shops, residential house gutted in midnight blaze in Banihal

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 19, 2020, 10:30 AM

At least 28 shops and a residential house were gutted in a fire incident at Khari market in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, officials said on Saturday.

The fire started mysteriously around midnight and spread to nearby shops and a residential house, they said.

Trending News

LG reviews development scenario

LG inaugurates women's cricket tournament at Anantnag

HC directs Div Com to examine 'canal encroachment by police'

Internet restored in Sopore after 4 days

Locals and police rushed to the spot along with fire tenders and doused the fire but not before the shops were damaged, most of them substantially. 

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

Confirming the fire incident, SSP Ramban, Haseeb -Ur-Rehman told news agency GNS that the cause of the fire and the loss to the property were being ascertained.

Latest News

Brick kiln owners fined

GDC Baramulla organizes webinar on drug abuse

BEI gets skill development, home science labs

COVID19: Govt evacuates 4,65,721 stranded J&K residents

Tehsildar Khari, Ashok Chakravorty said that 28 shops and a residential were damaged in the fire incident. “Overall loss is being ascertained,” he said.

Tagged in
Related News