Over two dozen shops, residential house gutted in midnight blaze in Banihal

At least 28 shops and a residential house were gutted in a fire incident at Khari market in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, officials said on Saturday.

The fire started mysteriously around midnight and spread to nearby shops and a residential house, they said.

Locals and police rushed to the spot along with fire tenders and doused the fire but not before the shops were damaged, most of them substantially.

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

Confirming the fire incident, SSP Ramban, Haseeb -Ur-Rehman told news agency GNS that the cause of the fire and the loss to the property were being ascertained.

Tehsildar Khari, Ashok Chakravorty said that 28 shops and a residential were damaged in the fire incident. “Overall loss is being ascertained,” he said.