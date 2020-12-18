Pak shells villages in Mendhar: Army

Violation of ceasefire agreement took place on Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district with Pakistani army resorting to firing and shelling with mortars, the army said on Friday.

Jammu based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand, said that at around 05:40 PM, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation. “Pak army resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector in District Poonch,” the spokesman said. He added that Indian army is retaliating befittingly to the fire. Officials on the other hand said to have no reports of any loss of life or property.