PHE supplying contaminated water, allege Ramban residents

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is supplying contaminated water in Batote, Banihal and Ramban, the locals alleged on Tuesday.

The residents of Ramban town, Chanderkote, Seri and Pernote complained that the water supplied by the department is “unsafe” and “full of impurities”.

“The water that is supplied to us has a pungent smell. Besides, it is murky,” they alleged.

Accusing the concerned department of ignoring hygiene, the residents said, “The department seems to have forgotten that polluted water poses serious health threats.”

Some villagers claimed that there have been instances when they found snakes and other poisonous insects in the supplied water. “As the pipes have become rusty and leaky, the water being supplied from them has become contaminated,” they said.

“The funds provided for repair and maintenance for water pies and water reservoirs are not utilized by the engineers. For instance, the department has tied rubber or small gunny bags to stop the pipes from leaking,” they claimed, asking, “How is this hygienic?”

The residents sought the Governor’s intervention and requested that it is high time the damaged pipes are repaired and replaced and safe drinking water is supplied to them.