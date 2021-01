A major scam of around Rs 3 crore has come to fore from the Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Limited in Mendhar as the FIR has been registered by police—with further investigation underway.

According to police, a retired bank official of the bank has been arrested so far and they are nabbing a few more officials in this regard. The Bank Branch is in Mendhar town and hundreds of accounts have expressed their resentment and urged the investigating agency to book the culprits as soon as possible.