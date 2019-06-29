Police officer killed as car plunges into gorge

A 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed Saturday after the car he was driving plunged into a gorge, here in Doda district.



Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police officer dies in Doda road accident

Reports said that ASI Vikram Singh was en route to Kishtwar from Bhaderwah in his Alto car, JK06A 5099. Upon reaching Galginder area on the Pul Doda-Bhaderwah highway, he lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road, subsequently plunging into a deep gorge.

The ASI was killed on the spot.

Also Read | Car plunges into gorge in Doda, two injured

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu, said that the ASI was posted in Kishtwar police station. He was on way to office, Rishu said.

“The locals and police reached accident spot and took the ASI to the District Hospital, Doda, where the doctors declared him as brought dead,” the SDPO said.