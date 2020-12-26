Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 26, 2020, 10:40 PM

Policeman dies in highway accident

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 26, 2020, 10:40 PM

A constable of Police died in a road accident at Rattanbass area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday.

Police said the Police constable Altaf Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir of village Wovoora, Lolab of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was travelling in his Hyundai i20 vehicle (JK01AH-6950) on Saturday morning from Kashmir towards Jammu.

Trending News

SSP Irshad bereaved

Div Com monitors Pulwama, Anantnag projects

Sagar rues 'Govt apathy' over power crisis in Kashmir

ICPS starts 2 child shelter homes in Srinagar

“As soon as the car crossed Banihal and reached Rattanbass, the driver of the car lost control over the wheel and the car skidded into BislariNullah,” Police said. “The cause of the accident may be rash and negligent driving.”

Before police reached the accident spot, the policeman had breathed his last.

Police said his body was taken to Sub District Hospital Banihal for performing autopsy.

Latest News
File Photo of Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan

DAK sounds new COVID19 strain alert in Kashmir

File Representational Photo

1 person dies of COVID19, 217 test positive in J&K

Representational Image

X-ray machine in South Kashmir hospital defunct for 13 years

Representational Photo

COVID restrictions extended in J&K till January 31

An FIR No 180 under section 304-A/279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Banihal.

Police said the body has been handed over to the relatives for performing his last rites.

Related News