Policeman dies in highway accident

A constable of Police died in a road accident at Rattanbass area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday.

Police said the Police constable Altaf Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir of village Wovoora, Lolab of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was travelling in his Hyundai i20 vehicle (JK01AH-6950) on Saturday morning from Kashmir towards Jammu.

“As soon as the car crossed Banihal and reached Rattanbass, the driver of the car lost control over the wheel and the car skidded into BislariNullah,” Police said. “The cause of the accident may be rash and negligent driving.”

Before police reached the accident spot, the policeman had breathed his last.

Police said his body was taken to Sub District Hospital Banihal for performing autopsy.

An FIR No 180 under section 304-A/279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Banihal.

Police said the body has been handed over to the relatives for performing his last rites.