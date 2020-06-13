Chenab Valley
Politician, associates booked for violation of social distancing norms

Police on Saturday registered a case against a politician and his associates for allegedly defying social distancing norms in Banihal area of this district, to prevent spread of coronavirus.

A police official said all the accused persons belong to the ruling party at the Center. “The police have registered the FIR, however no arrests have been made so far,” said the official.

