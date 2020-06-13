Politician, associates booked for violation of social distancing norms

Police on Saturday registered a case against a politician and his associates for allegedly defying social distancing norms in Banihal area of this district, to prevent spread of coronavirus.

A police official said all the accused persons belong to the ruling party at the Center. “The police have registered the FIR, however no arrests have been made so far,” said the official.

He said the FIR has been registered under section 188 of IPC for “disobedience” to orders promulgated by magistrate and for violation of prohibitory orders put in place under section 144 of CrPc which bars assembly of four or more people.