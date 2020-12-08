Polling staff imparted training at Doda

For the smooth conduct of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat bye-elections, the District Election Authority (Doda) on Tuesday conducted special training for the Phase-6 polling staff here at the district headquarter.

The training was organised under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Dr Sagar D Doifode.

On the occasion, the Master trainers imparted training to the polling staff in two separate sessions. The training included handling of ballot papers, ballot boxes, counting of votes for Panchayat by -elections, besides process of polling and collection of material and other important procedures involved for conduct of smooth, free fair and transparent DDC elections.

The master trainers also briefed the polling staff about their role and responsibilities and asked them to follow all instructions regarding poll day and implement the same in letter and spirit.