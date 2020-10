Police on Friday arrested a driver from Punjab after recovering one quintal poppy straw from his vehicle at Banihal here.

A police official said during naka checking, a police team led intercepted a vehicle (Tata mobile) on way to Punjab from Srinagar.

“During searches one quintal poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle,” said the official. He identified the driver as Gurvinder Singh of Kotla Tehsil, Ludhiana.