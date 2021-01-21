Progress on railway, NH 4-lanning projects reviewed

Deputy Commissioner, Mussaratul Islam today chaired a meeting of officers, representatives of NHAI and construction agencies working on the Railway and NH-44 Four Laning projects to resolve land acquisition and other issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; Additional SP, Rajni Sharma; Assistant Commissioner (R), Dhirendra Sharma; SDM, Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat; SDM Ramsu, Dil Mir Choudhary officers from NHAI and construction agencies departments attended the meeting.

The DC reviewed section-wise progress on four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway including Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sections. He also reviewed the location-wise status of land acquisition and removal of structures from the acquired land. He was apprised that against 24 minor and 3 major bridges taken up by the construction agencies, 8 have been completed and the work on rest is in progress.

The DC directed the construction agency to submit the status report of all the bridges and accelerate the pace of work at all sites. He directed the NHAI to expedite the pace of work on 1.3 km long flyover bridge being constructed along the river Chenab in Ramban town, besides completing the protection walls at all vulnerable locations to avoid damage to infrastructure.

Responding to the issues projected by the executing agencies, the DC directed the SDM Banihal to depute a team headed by Tehsildar to resolve bottlenecks hindering work of bridge number 17 and 19 and submit the action taken report of the same.

Earlier, ADC informed the meeting that the land acquisition process for all work sites has almost been completed, while only a few new acquisition requirements submitted by the intending agencies are in process.

The DC directed the construction agencies to submit the completion dates of ongoing construction works of bridges and other such projects. He also directed the officers of Border Road Origination to maintain the Maitra Road for smooth traffic movement, including functional drainage in coordination with Municipal Council Ramban. The Railways authorities as well as the representatives of the construction agencies highlighted various issues related to the project