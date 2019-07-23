Chenab Valley, Latest News
Dar Mohsin
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2019, 4:44 PM

Prohibitory order issued over political activities after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town

Such gatherings, he said, have time and again been highly sensitive to invoke communal tension leading to law and order problem.
Dar Mohsin
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2019, 4:44 PM

District Magistrate (DM) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Tuesday ordered restrictions under Section 144 CrPC on political activities after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town.

“It has been observed during the recent incidents that some political leaders and concerned for their vested interests try to take advantage of the huge gathering after Friday prayers thereby initiating large scale demonstration in Kishtwar town,” he said, in an order, issued today.

Trending News

Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir

Kashmir has broken all records of corruption: Governor Malik

MEA rejects Trump's claim

'Change in Hurriyat's stand welcome development'

Such gatherings, he said, have time and again been highly sensitive to invoke communal tension leading to law and order problem.

“Further, such activities headed by political leaders are adding chaos disturbing peace and tranquillity among general public. And such political activities need to be kept under control in order to maintain law and order situation in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas,” he said, in the order.

“Keeping in view of such activities, DM Kishtwar under section 144 CrPc directed all the political/ leaders and concerned to restrict themselves from performing any political activity after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town and this order shall come into effect as such and will remain enforce till further orders.”

Tagged in , ,
Related News