Prohibitory order issued over political activities after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town

District Magistrate (DM) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Tuesday ordered restrictions under Section 144 CrPC on political activities after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town.

“It has been observed during the recent incidents that some political leaders and concerned for their vested interests try to take advantage of the huge gathering after Friday prayers thereby initiating large scale demonstration in Kishtwar town,” he said, in an order, issued today.

Such gatherings, he said, have time and again been highly sensitive to invoke communal tension leading to law and order problem.

“Further, such activities headed by political leaders are adding chaos disturbing peace and tranquillity among general public. And such political activities need to be kept under control in order to maintain law and order situation in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas,” he said, in the order.

“Keeping in view of such activities, DM Kishtwar under section 144 CrPc directed all the political/ leaders and concerned to restrict themselves from performing any political activity after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town and this order shall come into effect as such and will remain enforce till further orders.”