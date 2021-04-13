Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Provide employment to local youth in national projects: Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for providing employment to local youth in the national projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG on his visit to Ramban chaired a marathon meeting and reviewed the working of the district administration besides taking stock of the effective implementation of development activities and flagship schemes by various departments.

He urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to provide employment to local youth in ongoing national projects, besides providing them skill development training in required trades.

The LG also directed the NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of existing highways besides constructing crash barriers and parapets at all vulnerable locations to avoid road mishaps.

He reviewed the implementation of development activities and flagship schemes and laid thrust on 100 percent saturation of social security and beneficiary-oriented schemes besides speedy completion of languishing projects.

LG Sinha also instructed the DC to submit a comprehensive plan for establishment of industrial estate in Ramban and directed the Rural Development Department for timely completion of Panchayat Ghars.

He also asked the district administration to intensify COVID-19 testing and vaccination and interacted with the Panchayat Raj Institution representatives and asked them to prepare comprehensive development plan for implementing allocated plans and projects.

The LG also directed the district administration to construct community sanitary complexes along the highway.

He instructed the Education and Social Welfare departments for registration of all eligible students under the various scholarship schemes by ending May.

