Ramban: 2 killed in road accidents

A trucker was killed after the vehicle he was driving plunged into a gorge, here in Ramban district on Sunday. Besides, a pedestrian was knocked to death in the district as well.

The police said, “A rashly and negligently driven Oil Tanker, JK01J 0714, plunged into a 700-feet-deep gorge at Battery Chasma on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway after the driver lost control. As a result, the trucker was killed on the spot.”

After receiving information about the accident, rescue teams visited the spot and managed to retrieve the body, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Mudasir Ahmed, son of Muhammad Ismail and a resident of Chachwah in Pulwama.

The deceased’s body was shifted to District Hospital, Ramban, where medico-legal formalities were conducted, police said.

Meanwhile, they said, a rashly driven Tractor knocked a pedestrian to death, here at Krara, before rolling down the Famrote-Sanagldan road.

“A Tractor, JK02BQ 5668, knocked one Anees Ahmed, son of Abdul Majid and a resident of Alinbass, near Krara. After knocking the man down, the Tractor rolled down the road into a 30-feet-deep gorge,” police said.

Anees was being shifted to District Hospital, Ramban, when he succumbed due to grievous injuries, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered and police are investigating the case.