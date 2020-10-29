Ramban accident: Infant among 2 killed, 7 injured

Two persons among them a five days infant were killed whereas seven others sustained grievous injuries late Thursday evening after a car skidded off a link road leading to tehsil Rajgarh.

Police report said a brand new Eco car having temporary number en route to Rajgarh from Power House Chanderkote went out of control of its driver and fell on same road alignment resulting two persons including an infant died whereas 7 others sustained grievous injuries in this accident.

Soon after the accident locals of nearby areas, army stationed in the area and Police rushed to the spot and rescued all the persons to District Hospital Ramban for treatment where after providing medical aid six grievously injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.

Police identified the injured as Haleema Begum (35) wife of Muzaffar Hussain Bhat, Firdous Ahmed 28 son of Nabi Bhat, Rustam Ali 50 son of Sheer Mohammad, Romesh Kumar 32 son of Dalbeer Singh, Hafeeza Begum 45 wife of Sheer Ali, Mustaq Ahmed 40 son of Lal Deen and Zaffar Ahmed 19 son of Noor Mohammad all residents of tehsil Rajgrh of Ramban district.

Sources at district hospital told Haleema delivered the baby at District Hospital five days back and was discharged this afternoon and was heading with her relatives to her native village Chuchatter in Rajgarh tehsil unfortunately she lost her baby in this accident.

The identity of the deceased youth yet to be established and his body was kept in the mortuary of Hospital for identification, said police.

A case under relevant section of law stands registered at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.