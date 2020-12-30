Ramban areas face power crisis

Consumers of the Power Development Department have complained that Ramban district, especially the far flung areas are reeling under an unprecedented power crisis since the last few months.

They complain that cool temperature coupled with unscheduled scheduled power cuts added woes.

They complain that unusual power shut downs both scheduled and unscheduled in towns and far flung areas of the district remain more than 12 hours a day.

They complain that in remote areas Power supply remains suspended for days together.

Power shut downs are causing more problems and much difficulty to the consumers of this district. They said that unscheduled power cuts have badly affected their activities including business in their areas.

They complain that being the contributor of more than 900 mega watt electricity from BHEP at Chanderkote the consumers of this district are facing power shortage and are reeling under unprecedented power crisis at Banihal Khari district headquarter town Ramban and some places people resorts to street demonstrations against government and Power Development Departments (PDD) failure to provide regular power supply to the consumers.

Consumers alleged that no improvement has been made in the transmission system by the department due to that reason some areas of the district remain affected for days together the department has failed in providing a permanent solution till to date.

They said that despite approaching the concerned department for restoring regular power supply to their areas, officials have failed in maintaining regular power supply.