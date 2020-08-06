Ramban: Body of teenager found hanging from tree

Body of a teenage boy from Mangla village here was found hanging from a tree on Thursday, police said.

A police official said the boy Bilal Ahmed Rather (15), son of Muhammad Sabar Rather was missing since August 3 after he had gone to the residence of his sister, married in another village.

“When he didn’t reach there, a missing report was filed at police chowki Rajgarh,” said the official.

SHO police station Ramban said the semi decomposed body of the boy was found hanging from a tree in an isolated place.

“We got the information from locals this morning. No suicide note was found there. We have started the investigation,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters, Rajinder Singh Chib.