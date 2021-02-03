Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Ramban receives fresh snow, rainfall

File photo
Higher reaches of Ramban received snowfall while as rains lashed the plains on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department said the weather is likely to remain wet for at least two days across the hilly district. It said the higher reaches and plain areas of Ramban might receive further snowfall and rains. High altitude areas of the district including Jawahar Tunnel and Sarwadhar Top Neel received snowfall while the games resort SanasarNatha Top experienced heavy rainfall. However, there was light rainfall in Batote, Banihal, Gool, Ramsu and Ukhral Khari areas.

Meanwhile, despite the downpour, the majority of the link roads remained open in the district. The people here shifted to woollen clothing due to the freezing cold that gripped the area since Tuesday evening.

