Ramban registers 159 COVID cases in 6 days

For the past several days this hilly district has been witnessing a spike in coronavirsu cases, leading to panic among people. An official said in the past six days at least 159 COVID cases have been reported taking the total number of cases to 922. The district has so far witnessed four COVID deaths.

While the rise in the cases had led to fear and panic among people, authorities attribute the spike to intensified COVID testing. “Anyone who has COVID-like symptoms is being tested at the at health centers across the district,” said the official.