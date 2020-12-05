Ramban residents aghast over erratic power supply, stage protest

Residents of the Khari and other areas in Ramban district on Saturday accused authorities for failing to provide them regular power supply which has severely impacted their normal lives.

The residents it the streets and shouted anti-administration slogans, demanding regular power supply to the areas.

The agitating locals complain that areas like Khari MandakbassNachlanaTranaTrigamKawanaBuzulla were getting erratic power supply from Ramsu substation due to this the elderly and students were put to lot of hardships during the past one month also with examinations on the problem of erratic power supply should be rectified immediately the protestors demanded.

More than three hundred protestors gathered in Bus stand Khari with an increase crowd tehsil administration and Police personnel intervened protestors were asked and assured that their grievances will be redressed by meeting the officials concerned of PDD.

After several rounds of talks with protestors and getting official assurances the protestors dispersed.

Local traffic was also disrupted for a few hours 11am to 2pm) between Khari Nachlana roads due to the protests.