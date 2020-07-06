Ramban sees spike in COVID19 cases

Ramban on Sunday reported 10 positive cases of COVID19 taking the total number of cases across the district to 236.

According to reports, 187 have recovered while 49 are active positive cases under treatment at different designated COVID19 hospitals at Ramban and Jammu.

No death case has been reported so for.

As per officials, 10 new cases were reported from Banihal Sub-Division area, Chambalwass, Doligam, Gundadalkote, Gund Wagan and Ashar areas.

The administration has imposed strict restrictions in wake of the spike in cases for past few days in Red Zones.