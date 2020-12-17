Ramban town bridge craves for official attention

Scores of locals of Ramban town have lambasted the government for their lackadaisical approach for not coming to the rescue of the inhabitants as the old alignment of Ramban Town Bridge is craving for government attention for many years now.

According to inhabitants of the area some decades ago the government had constructed a Jullah bridge over river Chenab. The bridge was declared unsafe for vehicular traffic after floods of 2014. The bridge was repaired in 2020 Light Motor Vehicles began to ply on the bridge though the bridge is the property of BEACON and was repaired by PWD spending lakhs of rupees for its repair, said inhabitants .The bridge has been once again declared unsafe for heavy vehicular traffic.

School children and shopkeepers are the worst sufferers due to the bad condition of the old alignment road and bridge over river Chenab.