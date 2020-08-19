Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 1:54 AM

Ramban: Youth arrested for uploading 'objectionable' posts on social media

Police on Wednesday said it arrested a person for uploading objectionable posts on social media against a particular community.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Hasseb Ur Rehman said Muhammad Zahid Rather, son of Abdul Rsheed Rather of Champa, Batote was arrested after he uploaded objectionable post on his social media account.

The accused has been booked under FIR (No 48. of 2020) under sections 295- (A) and 153- (A) IPC. The SSP said despite warnings some anti-social elements were hell bent upon to disturb communal harmony and brotherhood by uploading objectionable posts and hurting sentiments of the communities.

