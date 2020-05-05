Ramban youth arrested over communal Facebook comment

Chenab Valley
Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a youth for posting a communal comment on Facebook in Ramban district.

The accused has been identified as Rattan Singh, a resident of award number 3 of Summber village.

SSP Ramban, Haseeb ur Rehman told Greater Kashmir that the accused has been arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

A case under FIR no. 06/2020 under sections 295A and 153 A has been registered at police station Dharamkund in Ramban  district against the accused.

He said the accused was arrested in Udhampur after police followed a specific input.

The police officer said the Facebook comment, a screenshot of which was shared widely on WhatsApp, had caused communal tension in some areas of Summber.

