Religious leaders demand uninterrupted water, power supply in Ramban

Religious leaders and members of civil society today stressed upon district administration to ensure un-interrupted power and drinking water supply to the people of this hilly district especially in the month of Ramadhan.

They said that on one hand, tall announcements were made for round the clock power supply, but on the other hand adjoining areas of Ramban are facing scheduled and unscheduled power cuts routinely.

They hoped that the administration will certainly exhibit their maturity by providing un-interrupted power and drinking water supply to the people of the district.

In Friday sermons prayers, leaders appealed to district administration to honor its promises made with the representatives of the people in presence of officers of district administration at the onset of holy month of Ramadhan.