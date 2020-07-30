Restriction re-imposed in Ramban

Authorities on Thursday re-imposed restrictions in view of spike in COVID19 cases across the district.

The District Magistrate said all shops and business establishments except medical shops shall remain closed from 6 pm today to 8 am on August 3.

“The roster for operationalization of shops and business establishments in the district ordered earlier stands suspended,” said an order. It said there will be complete restriction on public transport in the district.

SSP Ramban has been asked to ensure deployment of police personnel at all nakas to enforce the restrictions.

The police personnel deployed at all nakas shall facilitate ambulances carrying medical emergencies.

Police have been asked to ensure implementation of order in letter and spirit.