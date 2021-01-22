Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Road Safety campaign: MVD Doda hosts awareness camp for drivers

Photo by J&K Information Department

As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, an awareness camp was organized by the Motor Vehicle Department Doda (MVD) on the theme “SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha” here at General Bus Stand.

President Municipal Council Doda, VedParkash Gupta was the Chief Guest at the event which was also attended by ARTO DodaEr. Kuldeep Singh, Inspector Traffic Police, Inspector MVD and other staff of MVD, Drivers, Conductors/Cleaners and transporters.

Over 150 passenger vehicle drivers and conductors/cleaners of the district participated in the programme.

